Photo 2133
The Other Side of Sunrise
Looking west over Table Mountain & Table Bay before the sun rose this morning
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
1
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2133
photos
39
followers
14
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd December 2022 5:34am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, such great ones and mood.
December 3rd, 2022
