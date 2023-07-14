Previous
Happiness is ... by seacreature
Happiness is ...

... being allowed to look at YouTube Kids on Gogo's phone. Kept Maddy away from school today as half the class seem to have gastro or sniffles. It is the birthday party tomorrow so we don't want to have to cancel due to a sick child.
narayani ace
What a gorgeous photo of Maddy 🩷 Glad she’s not scared of you anymore - the damage is healing
July 14th, 2023  
Desi
@narayani Thank you. Yes the damage is healing. She is still a little bit wary, but not outright scared of me any longer
July 14th, 2023  
