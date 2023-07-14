Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
Happiness is ...
... being allowed to look at YouTube Kids on Gogo's phone. Kept Maddy away from school today as half the class seem to have gastro or sniffles. It is the birthday party tomorrow so we don't want to have to cancel due to a sick child.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani
ace
What a gorgeous photo of Maddy Glad she’s not scared of you anymore - the damage is healing
July 14th, 2023
Desi
@narayani
Thank you. Yes the damage is healing. She is still a little bit wary, but not outright scared of me any longer
July 14th, 2023
