Sunset

Sunset tonight was nowhere near as spectacular as the one I missed last night, but I'm glad I made the effort in spite of loadshedding again from 8pm-10:30pm. I took a torch out with me, and left the harbour a little earlier than I might otherwise have done because with no lights in the area it got pretty dark and scary there. And now I am waiting up for power to come back on again tonight to bring my car in before I go to bed but I'm sure all will be fine.