Lesser Flamingos by seacreature
Lesser Flamingos

A huddle of the smaller and more common lesser flamingos at the rivers edge at high tide
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
aren't they a sight!
June 18th, 2024  
