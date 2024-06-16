Previous
Wriggly Reflections by seacreature
Wriggly Reflections

Kind of liked the abstractness of the reflections in the icy cold wind this morning.
16th June 2024

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
