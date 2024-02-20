Sign up
Previous
Photo 2509
Misty
A cool and misty start to what turned out to be another very hot day as soon as the mist burned off. So glad we walked early while it was still cool
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
1
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2509
photos
39
followers
11
following
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th February 2024 7:18am
Jerzy
ace
Love the fog and reflection
February 20th, 2024
