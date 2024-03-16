Sign up
Photo 2530
On the point of collapse
If this jetty is not repaired soon I believe it will totally collapse when the winter storms start arriving. Already it is no longer safe to use
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2532
photos
40
followers
11
following
693% complete
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th March 2024 8:28am
