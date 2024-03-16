Previous
Next
On the point of collapse by seacreature
Photo 2530

On the point of collapse

If this jetty is not repaired soon I believe it will totally collapse when the winter storms start arriving. Already it is no longer safe to use
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise