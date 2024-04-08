Sign up
Photo 2540
Another random stranger
Saw this man sweeping up leaves and sticks blown down in yesterday's storm outside an upmarket restaurant on the marina while I was out walking dogs. He seemed so happy when I said good morning and then asked if I could take a photo
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th April 2024 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
