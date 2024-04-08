Previous
Another random stranger by seacreature
Photo 2540

Another random stranger

Saw this man sweeping up leaves and sticks blown down in yesterday's storm outside an upmarket restaurant on the marina while I was out walking dogs. He seemed so happy when I said good morning and then asked if I could take a photo
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Photo Details

