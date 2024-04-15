Sign up
Photo 2546
And suddenly it's cold
Same spot as yesterday, but this time down on my knees to try a different perspective. After the hot sunshiny weather yesterday, suddenly today is cold and dark and misty
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2546
photos
41
followers
11
following
