Overnight Stop by seacreature
Overnight Stop

Arrived at my favourite overnight accommodation on a farm in the Karoo a couple of hours earlier than usual due to very little traffic on the road, and no roadworks to hold me up. So I could take the dogs out for a nice long walk on the farm.
Maddy is on school holidays again for a week, and then her 4th birthday is coming up the following week, so I am on the road again, mostly to be there for her birthday, but if I am driving 1500km I may as well also spend the time looking after her in the holidays.
