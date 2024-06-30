An early start

So tired last night after an early start and a long day driving that I was in bed and fast asleep well before 8pm, so I was wide away around 4am this morning and showered, packed, and on the N12 by 5:30am in the pitch dark. Together with hundreds of other vehicles. Mostly big trucks, but also a lot of normal traffic as well. At times the headlights of oncoming traffic were so dense that it looked like a line of streetlights stretching into the blackness as far as I could see. By the time the sun rose I was a couple of hundred kilometers further on and fortunately managed to find a safe place to pull over and let the dogs have their necessary walk around just as the sun was rising. Getting a shot in low light with the dogs pulling at their leads was no easy task, but it was a great way of changing my mind and my thinking from concentrating on the road and traffic to something completely different for a bit.