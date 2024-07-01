Exhausting

... and exhausted by this almost 4 year old bundle of energy on this, my first day of school holidays. And I don't even have her car seat moved to my car yet to be able to take her out anywhere. So I had to find things to keep her busy at home all day. Painting seemed like a good plan, but before I knew it the paint was all mixed up and all over her hands while I disappeared for a moment to fetch water to rinse the paint brush in. I have no idea why I got a cup of water for rinsing. Maddy was having fun mixing up the colours. I cringe at the thought of putting a blue paintbrush into the pot of yellow paint. My creativity is stifled by a strong need to keep everything perfect and pristine but Maddy has no such inhibitions.