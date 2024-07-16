Another scarf for Maddy

Maddy wanted a "scars" like Mommy, so I knitted a pink one for her which she loves. Now I am making another one for her but I am really disappointed in how this variegated wool is knitting up. I loved the colours when I saw the balls of wool in the shop, but I was expeting bands of colour similar to the rainbow jersey I made a couple of months ago, and this is turning out speckles of pink and blue and green instead of broad stripes or bands. Hopefully she will like it even though I am disappointed in my wool choice.