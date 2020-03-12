Previous
Next
Anthony Gormley by seanoneill
Photo 1075

Anthony Gormley

Statue looking out to sea at Folkestone Harbour, shot on film, Contax G2.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise