Marseille ~ 3 by seanoneill
Photo 1159

Marseille ~ 3

Shot on the Fishmarket in Marseille, which is held every day on The Vieux Port.

I took several pics of these ladies. I was taken by the weary, weathered look on this ladies face.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Sean O'Neill

I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England.
