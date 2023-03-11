Previous
Marseille ~ 4 by seanoneill
Photo 1160

Marseille ~ 4

Shot from Unité d'Habitation across towards the mountains.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
