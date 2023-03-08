Previous
Marseille ~ 1 by seanoneill
Marseille ~ 1

We had a very enjoyable week in Marseille last week, what an incredible city.

I was taken by the minimalism of this scene at sunset as two friends sat on the sea wall and watched a lone yacht on the horizon
8th March 2023

Sean O'Neill

