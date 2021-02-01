Previous
Next
Across the field from East to West Leake by seanoneill
Photo 1110

Across the field from East to West Leake

Another shot from a walk around our village today.

We try to take a walk most days, and are rarely leaving the village at the moment.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise