Photo 1110
Across the field from East to West Leake
Another shot from a walk around our village today.
We try to take a walk most days, and are rarely leaving the village at the moment.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
1110
photos
108
followers
19
following
304% complete
View this month »
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st February 2021 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
