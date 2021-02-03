Previous
Punk Badges by seanoneill
Punk Badges

Being a bloke of a certain age, my musical tastes are rooted in the late 70s, and I love punk. I love a lot more besides too, but punk and me get on fine.

I recently saw this print of 200+ different original punk button badges from the 70s and have it framed on teh wall in my office.
Sean O'Neill

