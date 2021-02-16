Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1124
Pancakes
I so enjoyed Pancake Day this year. I've been on a health kick since 1/1/21 and have lost 18 lbs so far. Chocolate and normal Pancakes with all manner of lovely fillings was a treat and a half!!
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
0
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
1126
photos
109
followers
20
following
308% complete
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
9
1
365
NIKON D750
16th February 2021 8:31pm
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Sounds like you and I are doing a similar thing! I've been walking a ton, but I started my diet 3.5 weeks ago. I'm down 10.5 lbs, and tonight I am making homemade pizza -- can't wait to taste it! This shot makes me hungry now!
February 18th, 2021
