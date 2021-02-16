Previous
Pancakes by seanoneill
Pancakes

I so enjoyed Pancake Day this year. I've been on a health kick since 1/1/21 and have lost 18 lbs so far. Chocolate and normal Pancakes with all manner of lovely fillings was a treat and a half!!
Sean O'Neill

Daryl O'Hare
Sounds like you and I are doing a similar thing! I've been walking a ton, but I started my diet 3.5 weeks ago. I'm down 10.5 lbs, and tonight I am making homemade pizza -- can't wait to taste it! This shot makes me hungry now!
February 18th, 2021  
