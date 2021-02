Bucket List

A couple of arrivals in the post.



A new notebook so we can plan our Bucket List. Never has the planning of a bucket list been more necessary. At the moment, I get excited at leaving our village, which I have done 3 times this year so far!!



I love Berlin, we were due there in April to see Billy Bragg for 3 nights, but that is now put back to June 22.



Whats on your bucket list?