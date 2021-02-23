Previous
Next
Catholic Church by seanoneill
Photo 1131

Catholic Church

The Catholic Church in our village is a lovely Modernist building. I have always loved the view of it walking along Main St with the imposing tree to one side.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise