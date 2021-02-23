Sign up
Catholic Church
The Catholic Church in our village is a lovely Modernist building. I have always loved the view of it walking along Main St with the imposing tree to one side.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
