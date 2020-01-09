Previous
Waterway Traffic On Puget Sound by seattlite
Waterway Traffic On Puget Sound

The pops of orange on an overcast day and the interesting machinery being towed caught my eye for this shot which was taken last month. Have a great day.
seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Junko Y ace
GREAT spotting and capture that makes for an excellent composition!
January 9th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
so well composed. great colours!
January 9th, 2020  
BillyBoy
Well spotted.
January 9th, 2020  
