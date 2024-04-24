Previous
Killdeer

This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach a few mornings ago.

More information on Killdeer birds: "Widespread, common, and conspicuous, the Killdeer calls its name as it flies over farmland and other open country. Like other members of the plover family, this species is often found at the water's edge, but it also lives in pastures and fields far from water. At times, it nests on gravel roofs or on lawns. Many a person has been fooled by the bird's 'broken-wing' act, in which it flutters along the ground in a show of injury, luring intruders away from its nest."
Lesley ace
Wonderful. What a beauty!
April 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
AmazIng close up
April 24th, 2024  
