Previous
Photo 3562
Ducklings
Tiny ducklings and their mom were paddling around Green Lake. The mom's tail feathers are in the bottom right corner of this photo. There were about ten ducklings that I counted, maybe more. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3568
photos
186
followers
192
following
975% complete
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Linda Godwin
How sweet! You caught nice clarity in their eyes and looking at each other.
May 2nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Absolutely awesome.
May 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
May 2nd, 2024
