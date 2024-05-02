Previous
Ducklings by seattlite
Photo 3562

Ducklings

Tiny ducklings and their mom were paddling around Green Lake. The mom's tail feathers are in the bottom right corner of this photo. There were about ten ducklings that I counted, maybe more. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
How sweet! You caught nice clarity in their eyes and looking at each other.
May 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Absolutely awesome.
May 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
May 2nd, 2024  
