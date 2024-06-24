Previous
Flowers... by seattlite
Flowers...

This shot was taken at my neighbor's garden last week.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mark St Clair ace
Another fabulous shot!
June 24th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
June 24th, 2024  
