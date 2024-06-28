Previous
Peony by seattlite
Peony

My neighbor's peonies have given me so many photo ops this summer. This is a back view of a peony bloom.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
June 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, they look so similar to poppies. Love the red and green.
June 28th, 2024  
