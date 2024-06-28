Sign up
Photo 3617
Peony
My neighbor's peonies have given me so many photo ops this summer. This is a back view of a peony bloom.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes
Beautiful
June 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful close up shot.
June 28th, 2024
Diana
Beautifully captured, they look so similar to poppies. Love the red and green.
June 28th, 2024
