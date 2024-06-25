Previous
Brock by seattlite
Photo 3614

Brock

Brock's owner let me take this photo of him while he was standing in a field of buttercups at Lincoln Park. Brock is a pit bull.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great portrait. You can tell he is a happy boy!
June 25th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Delightful
June 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful boy - full of smiles !
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise