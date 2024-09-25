Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Photo 3705

Great Blue Heron

A Great Blue Heron capture taken at Green Lake last week.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty, lovely plumage detail.
September 25th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Terrific capture and great detail. Fav.
September 25th, 2024  
