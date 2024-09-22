Sign up
Photo 3702
Colors...
I don't know the name of this plant, but I liked the color contrast between the little red berries and the green background. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3708
photos
180
followers
191
following
1014% complete
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful burst of colour
September 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty. I like the colors.
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous looking berries beautifully captured, love the colours.
September 22nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot fv!
September 22nd, 2024
