Colors... by seattlite
Colors...

I don't know the name of this plant, but I liked the color contrast between the little red berries and the green background. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful burst of colour
September 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty. I like the colors.
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous looking berries beautifully captured, love the colours.
September 22nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot fv!
September 22nd, 2024  
