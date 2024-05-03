Previous
Gerbera Daisy by seattlite
Photo 3563

Gerbera Daisy

Yellow Gerbera Daisy...This shot was taken last month while on a walk around the hood.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
May 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous, I love the way you isolated it! Wonderful capture and light.
May 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
super
May 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
May 3rd, 2024  
