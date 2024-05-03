Sign up
Previous
Photo 3563
Gerbera Daisy
Yellow Gerbera Daisy...This shot was taken last month while on a walk around the hood.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3569
photos
186
followers
192
following
976% complete
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
May 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous, I love the way you isolated it! Wonderful capture and light.
May 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
super
May 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
May 3rd, 2024
