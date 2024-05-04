Previous
Bluebells and Whitebells by seattlite
Bluebells and Whitebells

This shot was taken last month. Have a great weekend!
4th May 2024 4th May 24

gloria jones

ace
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
May 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful combination. I wish we had them here.
May 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. It makes such a beautiful natural bouquet.
May 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful I have both intermingling in my garden too !
May 4th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Such lovely colors
May 4th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely combination of blue and white - we have both of these in our garden - fav!

Ian
May 4th, 2024  
