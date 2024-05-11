Previous
Delicate Flower by seattlite
Delicate Flower

A photo of a delicate looking flower that I spotted in a neighbor's garden a few days ago.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
May 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Perfect capture and title.
May 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the details and color in the beautiful flower. I think it is a cornflower.
May 11th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful detailed shot of this lovely flower and its amazing structure - fav!

Ian
May 11th, 2024  
