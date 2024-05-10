Previous
Mama Duck and Her Duckling by seattlite
Photo 3570

Mama Duck and Her Duckling

This shot was taken at Green Lake a few days ago.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet - fav
May 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Precious
May 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
such a wonderful and precious moment you captured.
May 10th, 2024  
Kate ace
Lovely capture
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise