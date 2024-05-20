Sign up
Photo 3580
In progress...
Yet to bloom lupine, in my opinion, are neat to photograph. The different stages of blooming are interesting. This shot was taken last week.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Beautiful capture with wonderful detail, colours and dof.
May 20th, 2024
