In progress... by seattlite
Yet to bloom lupine, in my opinion, are neat to photograph. The different stages of blooming are interesting. This shot was taken last week.
20th May 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful detail, colours and dof.
May 20th, 2024  
