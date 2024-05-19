Sign up
Photo 3579
Gosling
A gosling close up shot that was taken a couple of days ago at Green Lake.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3585
photos
185
followers
192
following
Diana
ace
Such a precious close up of this cutie!
May 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my, this is adorable.
May 19th, 2024
