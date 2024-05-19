Previous
Gosling by seattlite
Gosling

A gosling close up shot that was taken a couple of days ago at Green Lake.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Such a precious close up of this cutie!
May 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my, this is adorable.
May 19th, 2024  
