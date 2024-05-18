Previous
Song Sparrow by seattlite
Song Sparrow

This song sparrow was singing his heart out at Lincoln Park Beach. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture.
May 18th, 2024  
