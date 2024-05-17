Previous
Rhododendron by seattlite
Rhododendron

My niece, Angie, has beautiful rhododendron bushes in her garden areas. This is one of the blooms. This shot was taken yesterday.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli ace
Gorgeous and beautifully captured
May 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Glorious pic
May 17th, 2024  
