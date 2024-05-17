Sign up
Previous
Photo 3577
Rhododendron
My niece, Angie, has beautiful rhododendron bushes in her garden areas. This is one of the blooms. This shot was taken yesterday.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli
ace
Gorgeous and beautifully captured
May 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Glorious pic
May 17th, 2024
