Previous
Reflections by seattlite
Photo 3597

Reflections

This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of days ago. I liked the reflections. Have a great weekend.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
985% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful delicate capture and reflections.
June 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful example of minimalism, Gloria! Love the reflections!
June 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and dainty looking.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise