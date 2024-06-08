Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3597
Reflections
This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of days ago. I liked the reflections. Have a great weekend.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3603
photos
185
followers
193
following
985% complete
View this month »
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful delicate capture and reflections.
June 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful example of minimalism, Gloria! Love the reflections!
June 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and dainty looking.
June 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close