Cloudscape by seattlite
Cloudscape

This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach a few days ago. The cloudscape caught my eye.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Susan Klassen ace
Great image! Interesting clouds and logs on the shore! A fav.
June 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely sky and clouds , but I do like the array of drift wood on the shore !
June 12th, 2024  
