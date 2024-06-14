Sign up
Previous
Photo 3603
Strong Winds
Seattle has been having days of strong winds. On this particular day, I could hardly walk against the wind or hold and focus my camera. This shot was taken earlier this week at Constellation Park.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Fabulous action capture, one can almost feel the wind!
June 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking shot and it does have a windy look. I like the pop of red, too.
June 14th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Wow, he must be tough to be out in that wind. Nice shot!
June 14th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
June 14th, 2024
