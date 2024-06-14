Previous
Strong Winds by seattlite
Strong Winds

Seattle has been having days of strong winds. On this particular day, I could hardly walk against the wind or hold and focus my camera. This shot was taken earlier this week at Constellation Park.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous action capture, one can almost feel the wind!
June 14th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking shot and it does have a windy look. I like the pop of red, too.
June 14th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wow, he must be tough to be out in that wind. Nice shot!
June 14th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
June 14th, 2024  
