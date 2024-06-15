Sign up
Previous
Photo 3604
Poppy
I liked the way the poppy was growing next to the trunk. This shot was taken last week. Have a great weekend.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3610
photos
185
followers
193
following
987% complete
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 15th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot, Gloria.
June 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and textures.
June 15th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, with a nice contrast between the tree bark and the poppies - fav!
Ian
June 15th, 2024
