Poppy by seattlite
Photo 3604

Poppy

I liked the way the poppy was growing next to the trunk. This shot was taken last week. Have a great weekend.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
June 15th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot, Gloria.
June 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and textures.
June 15th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, with a nice contrast between the tree bark and the poppies - fav!

Ian
June 15th, 2024  
