Ducklings All In A Row by seattlite
Photo 3598

Ducklings All In A Row

Mom and her five darling ducklings were paddling around Green Lake last week when I took this photo.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
How lovely they look all huddled together, beautifully captured.
June 9th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
June 9th, 2024  
Nada ace
Awww…
June 9th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Gorgeous
June 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my, this is so sweet.
June 9th, 2024  
