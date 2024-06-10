Previous
Hydrofoils by seattlite
Hydrofoils

Two hydrofoils were catching the wind on Puget Sound. This shot was taken a couple of days ago at Lowman Park Beach.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
