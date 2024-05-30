Previous
French Lavender by seattlite


French Lavender

This sparse patch French Lavender was growing next to a tree trunk with a nice background of green. I took this shot while walking around Green Lake last week.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
They look like proud little fragrant soldiers 😊
May 30th, 2024  
Zilli ace
So lovely
May 30th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
May 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 30th, 2024  
