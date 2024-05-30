Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3588
French Lavender
This sparse patch French Lavender was growing next to a tree trunk with a nice background of green. I took this shot while walking around Green Lake last week.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3594
photos
184
followers
193
following
983% complete
View this month »
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
They look like proud little fragrant soldiers 😊
May 30th, 2024
Zilli
ace
So lovely
May 30th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
May 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close