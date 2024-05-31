Previous
Turtle by seattlite
Photo 3589

Turtle

A turtle capture taken last week at Green Lake.
31st May 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
How interesting. Lucky you!
May 31st, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot.
May 31st, 2024  
Faye Turner
Great capture
May 31st, 2024  
