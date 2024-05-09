Previous
Tree Blossoms, continued by seattlite
Tree Blossoms, continued

Green Lake has a lot of trees with these colorful blossoms. This shot was taken a few days ago.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture of those beautiful blossoms.
May 9th, 2024  
Fisher Family
More lovely blossom - I love the deep rich colour - fav!

Ian
May 9th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Great capture.
May 9th, 2024  
