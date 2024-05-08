Sign up
Previous
Photo 3568
Tree Blossoms
These tree blossoms caught my eye as I was walking around the north end of my Seaview neighborhood. This shot was taken late last month.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3574
photos
186
followers
192
following
977% complete
View this month »
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
ace
So pretty
May 8th, 2024
