Tree Blossoms by seattlite
Tree Blossoms

These tree blossoms caught my eye as I was walking around the north end of my Seaview neighborhood. This shot was taken late last month.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli ace
So pretty
May 8th, 2024  
