Photo 3567
Gosling
A gosling capture taken at Green Lake last week.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
6
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3573
photos
186
followers
192
following
977% complete
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Carole Sandford
ace
What great close up of this beauty!
May 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A delightful image
May 7th, 2024
Agnes
ace
So cute
May 7th, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
Adorable
May 7th, 2024
BillyBoy
Cute.
May 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so sweet. Well spotted.
May 7th, 2024
