Gosling by seattlite
Photo 3567

Gosling

A gosling capture taken at Green Lake last week.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Carole Sandford ace
What great close up of this beauty!
May 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A delightful image
May 7th, 2024  
Agnes ace
So cute
May 7th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
Adorable
May 7th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Cute.
May 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so sweet. Well spotted.
May 7th, 2024  
