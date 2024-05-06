Previous
Gerbera Daisy by seattlite
Gerbera Daisy

Gerbera Daisy flowers are colorful and fun to photograph. This shot was taken late last month.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Gorgeous flowers beautifully captured, such a lovely composition and colour.
May 6th, 2024  
